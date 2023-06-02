TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team receiving emails from viewers upset about the lawn chair policy at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Citing safety, comfort and experience for all fans, the Amp, recently announced that outside lawn chairs will not be permitted for concerts where more than 14,000 fans are expected.

The fans expressing their frustrations to the YS Team, felt they were caught off guard with the policy and some said had they known outside lawn chairs would not be allowed, they wouldn’t have purchased tickets.

Let’s answer the following question:

Is the lawn chair policy new?

It’s new-ish…

To learn more, the YS Team contacted Jackie Atkins, Director of Marketing for the Oncenter & St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater.

Atkins said the policy that allows the Amp the right to not allow outside chairs was put in place last summer, about a month before last July’s Morgan Wallen concert.

Atkins said the rule was only enforced last season for the Wallen concert.

She said this year when the Amp announced the 2023 concert lineup, each show had the lawn chair policy listed under “important details” section.

The policy states in part:

For the safety, comfort and experience of all fans, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater reserves the right to not permit outside lawn chairs from being brought into the venue.

Atkins said the current attendance threshold where the Amp prohibits outside chairs from entering through the gates is 14,000.

So far, four concerts this season hit that mark:

Chris Stapleton – June 8, 2023

Shania Twain – July 8, 2023

Phish – July 23, 2024

Zac Brown Band – August 11, 2023

Atkins said for concerts where outside chairs are not allowed, the website is updated to let fans know chairs are prohibited. She recommended that concertgoers check the “important details” section of the concert they’re attending, 7 to 10 days before the show date.

“A limited number of lawn chair rentals will be available for advance purchase online or at the venue on the day of the event, while supplies last,” the policy states

Atkins said for concerts that don’t allow outside chairs, the Amp discounts rentals 50% to $5 a chair.