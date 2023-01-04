CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer Debbie Gross sent the following question to the Your Stories Team:

When will the WellNow Urgent Care in Cortland open for urgent care visits?

You are probably familiar with WellNow Urgent Care, according to their website there’s 75 locations in NY.

The one in Cortland, located near the intersection of 222 and 281, opened last February.

Debbie asked the question because since it opened, it has only been a COVID-19 testing site.

A WellNow spokesperson said staffing challenges are keeping it from being a full-service urgent care.

“Like most healthcare organizations, we are actively hiring and plan to add full urgent care services at Cortland as soon as open staff roles are filled,” said the WellNow spokesperson.

In the meantime, the company said people in the Cortland area can use it’s virtual care service.