MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Construction season is a busy season for the Your Stories Team, answering your questions about road work and other projects.

Let’s not sidestep this question out of Manlius:

When will the sidewalks be completed in Manlius?



Currently, it’s a tough trek through the heart of the village. Several sections of sidewalk are being repaired.

The work is part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s $5.2 million dollar paving project.

Crews will eventually mill and pave four inches of asphalt along a 1.2-mile stretch of State Route 92 (Fayette Street) and along State Route 173 (East Seneca Street).

New sidewalks, curb cuts, street parking, improved drainage and upgrades to traffic signals is included in this project.

So far, much of the overnight project has focused on the sidewalks and curb cuts.

Many new sections of sidewalk have already been added, including near the very popular Sno Top Ice Cream stand.

NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter, said in an email that the current plan calls for the majority of sidewalks to be completed by July 4th. Jetter cautioned the rain in this week’s forecast will be an issue. So, Mother Nature could push that timeline.

If rain does impede crews from working, you’ll need to watch your step if you’re heading the Village’s July 4th parade.

Jetter said the entire project is scheduled to be completed in November.