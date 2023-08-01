SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Jessica Pembroke wrote the Your Stories Team asking for an update on a construction project that’s had drivers in Onondaga County navigating construction cones, barriers and lane shifts for more than a year.

Question: When will the Thruway project between exits 37 and 39 be completed?

The Thruway Authority said if the weather cooperates, the $84.2 million dollar project that started in the spring of 2022, should be completed by the end of the year.

Approximately five miles of the Thruway (I-90) will be reconstructed in both directions between west of exit 37 (Syracuse – Liverpool – Electronics Parkway) to exit 39 (Syracuse – Fulton – I-690 – NY Route 690).

The project calls for ramp reconstruction, rehabbing two bridges, replacing another one, wider shoulders, new guardrails and other safety upgrades.

“The complete reconstruction goes down the base of the highway that was original to the Thruway system in the 1950s and beyond repair. This investment of toll dollars is a long-term investment that will ensure longer life and less frequent repairs, creating a more reliable highway for the millions of drivers that use the Thruway each year,” wrote Deputy Director of Media Relations and Communications, Jonathan Dougherty in an email to the YS Team.

The Thruway Authority said reconstruction of the eastbound lanes was completed last year and traffic was shifted to those lanes so crews could start reconstruction of the westbound lanes.

The Thruway Authority said much of the current work centers on the westbound lanes.

“Bridge rehabilitation at both the Onondaga Parkway bridge over I-90 (milepost 287.11) and the Onondaga Lake Outlet bridge over I-90 (milepost 287.25) continue and the majority of the work at exit 39 (Syracuse – Fulton – I-690 – NY Route 690) has been completed, in advance of the 2023 New York State Fair,” wrote Dougherty.