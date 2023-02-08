SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer, Harold Miner, wanted to know about a construction project on West Genesee Street in the City of Syracuse:

There is a stretch of West Genesee Street that runs from Avery Avenue to Fayette Street…when will the work be finished?

Miner said he hit a pothole in the work zone that rattled his car so much his wipers turned on.

The area Miner is referring to is part of a larger “Dig Once” project by the City of Syracuse.

It’s a federally funded project that calls for a 2.3 mile stretch of West Genesee from Myrtle Street to North Salina Street to be rehabilitated.

Snapshot taken from Google Maps.

Infrastructure Public Information Officer, Kelly Montague with the City of Syracuse, described a Dig Once approach this way:

Dig Once projects signify an enhanced level of coordination with utility providers (water, sewer, telecommunication, gas, etc.) and aim to replace and repair as much underground infrastructure as possible to minimize any future excavations to newly paved roads.

Montague said the project started last summer.

“A significant amount of work was done by the Department of Water to repair and replace water pipe and lead services along the corridor. Utility providers are also currently replacing sections of their underground infrastructure on West Genesee Street in advance of the City’s planned milling and paving operations later this year,” Montague said via email.

The project calls for various lane closures. She said the current closure on West Genesee Street between Avery and Myrtle should be complete within a month.

Montague said additional construction work within the 2.3 mile stretch will likely begin this spring. She said the entire construction project is slated to be completed in August of 2024.