NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team has received a handful of questions about Corso’s Cookies in North Syracuse. The company started in 2002 and is known as one of the nation’s top-decorated cookie companies.
Viewers were curious if the company still plans to open an outlet store that it first announced back in 2019.
According to our 2019 story, the company hoped to open the store at its North Syracuse factory on South Main Street in early 2020.
Corso Cookie’s CEO, Peter Hess told the YS Team that the factory store had been delayed due to the pandemic and ongoing labor shortages.
Hess also said renovations were needed to open the store. He said he is hopeful that construction can start in a matter of weeks and the factory store could be open by late spring or early summer.
