TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team is being asked for an update on the Crumbl Cookies coming to Clay.
The company known for its soft cookies and iconic pink packaging, will open in the Kimbrook Village Square, located near the intersection of NY 31 and NY 57.
This will be Crumbl’s second Central New York location. Last December, the chain opened a location in the Marshalls Plaza in DeWitt
Viewers are wanting to know when the Clay spot will open.
A spokesperson for the Clay location didn’t provide a specific date, but said it anticipates opening in the latter part of fall.
We’ll keep following the cookie crumbs for updates and keep you posted.
