TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

This month marks one year since the Taft Road bridge rehabilitation project got underway. The heavily traveled bridge near Syracuse Hancock International Airport takes cars over Interstate 81.

Lane restrictions and lane closures have been in place while construction crews work.

The New York State DOT originally said the project would be completed at end of 2022. Delays due to supply chain issues pushed construction to this spring.

The DOT said while crews paused worked during the winter months, all lanes of the bridge were open to traffic.

Beginning in April, work resumed and traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction.

The closed lanes had some of our viewers reaching out asking when the work will be completed.

When the Your Stories Team asked for an update on the bridge, we were referred to a March 28, news release that said the lane closures will be in place through June.

We’ll stay on top of this one and update you when the $2.36 million project is completed.

More from NYS DOT on the work being done:

The project will extend the service life of the Taft Road bridge by repairing or replacing joints and bearings, abutments, concrete and elements of the substructure. The concrete fascia will be reconstructed across all spans, with new concrete approach slabs installed and a specialized concrete overlay applied to the existing bridge deck surface consisting of a two-course thin polymer overlay wearing surface. Plans also include the removal of the non-standard existing bridge railing that will be replaced with a new Four-Rail barrier. Sidewalks will also be repaired as part of the project.