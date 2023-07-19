MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer Debbie Evans contacted the Your Stories Team, asking about the Swan Pond in the Village of Manlius.

She wanted to know when the village will offer a livestream of the pond.

After Faye the swan was stolen and killed back in May, Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said security upgrades would be added to the pond, including cameras.

Whorrall told NewsChannel 9 that one camera had already been installed. He said, it was installed a few days after Faye and her 4 cygnets were stolen. The cygnets were found by police and have since returned to the pond. 3 teens have been arrested for the crime.

Whorrall said the camera that’s up and running can be viewed from village offices but it’s not currently available to the public.

He said the public livestream will be up and running soon, but did not have an exact date.

Whorrall said two more cameras will be installed at the pond and will be part of the livestream.

He said the livestream will put more eyes on the pond and will allow people to report an issue or crime.

In addition to cameras, Whorrall said the village will install motion lights on the backside of the pond. He said the lights will cost about $13,000, paid for by a grant.