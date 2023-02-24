FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

We’ve heard from a few of you, wanting to know when Panera Bread will open its new location at the Town Center at Fayetteville.

We now have a tentative date!

Panera told the Your Stories Team, it’s tentatively set to open on March 15th, but weather and construction could impact that target date.

Panera is not knew to the shopping plaza. It recently closed it’s former location near J.Jill and Sweet Frog frozen yogurt.

This popular shopping center is growing. In late fall, Chipotle and Tully’s opened. Chipotle is located next to the new Panera. The Tully’s opened in the former Uno’s Pizzeria.

Earlier this month, we reported about Athleta moving into the neighborhood. The plaza’s developer says the women’s athleisure and athletic wear company is hoping to cross the construction finish line and be open by late summer.