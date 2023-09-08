SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The fountain located in historic Hanover Square in Downtown Syracuse has been dry for more than a year.

A viewer recently asked the Your Stories Team for an update on the renovation project.

It’s been 16 months since our first story on the fountain. The city told us in May of last year that the Hanover Square Fountain needed masonry repairs.

The city didn’t know for sure what caused damage to the bricks, but speculated the freeze-thaw cycles took a toll on the mortar joints.

According to the city, when the bricks were removed earlier this summer, crews discovered more issues, this time to the electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems.

It may be a while before you can enjoy the sights and sounds of the fountain. The city did not have a timetable on when it will be flowing again.