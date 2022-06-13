(WSYR-TV) — Answering one of Your Stories!

Viewer Jean Sajna sent the following question:

Is the state ever going to cut the grass on Carrier Circle? Every spring we go through this.

Carrier Circle is in East Syracuse, it sits south of the New York State Thruway and carries traffic from the Thruway, Thompson Road, and Route 298.

When the Your Stories Team first checked the grass length on June 8, a few sections around the circle appeared to have been recently mowed, but tall grass still loomed in many areas, including inside the circle.

The State’s DOT is responsible for mowing. How often the grass gets cut is kind of a mystery. DOT spokesman, Curtis Jetter, sent NewsChannel 9 the following statement on Thursday, June 9:

Mowing is done throughout the region on a rotation schedule. How often a specific area is mowed depends on various issues including the weather, equipment availability and the need to address other critical safety needs. Carrier Circle is the responsibility of DOT and is scheduled to be maintained this week, weather permitting.

Jetter said there is no set schedule because of too many variables involved. As of Monday, June 13, grass remained high in several sections in and around the circle.

