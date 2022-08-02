LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spot that served pizza for decades in the Village of Liverpool, will soon be dishing out Middle Eastern cuisine.
The Your Stories Team was recently asked when will The Kabob House open.
Opening soon signs are up in the window at this restaurant at the corner of Tulip and Oswego streets. The new restaurant is opening in the former Pizza Villa which closed during the pandemic.
Faye Aboshreakh, co-owner of The Kabob House, said the plan was to open in May but construction to transform the inside is taking longer than expected.
Aboshreakh said she anticipates the new restaurant will open in a few weeks to a month. She said it will be a sit-down restaurant with about 15 to 20 tables. She said her family chose the Liverpool building to open a restaurant because they liked the location.
This will be the second restaurant for the Aboshreakh family. They also run the Mediterranean Combo on Marshall Street near Syracuse University.
Aboshreakh said some of the fan favorites at that Mediterranean Combo will also be served at The Kabob House.
