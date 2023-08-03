TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
Several NewsChannel 9 viewers, including Dave Brinkerhoff, emailed the Your Stories Team wondering when the new Canton Street Bridge that goes over the Thruway in Van Buren will open.
Brinkerhoff and others said it appeared construction was completed, making them question the delay in opening the bridge that roughly 2,000 people use each day.
Construction on the $4.7 million bridge started in June of 2022. It replaces the old bridge that was built in the 1950’s.
According to Jonathan Dougherty, Deputy Director of Media Relations and Communications for the Thruway Authority, the bridge is expected to open by the end of the month.
“Crews are performing final surface treatments including deck sealing, before it can be reopened,” Dougherty said in an email to the YS Team.
Originally, the Thruway Authority estimated the new Canton Street bridge would be completed last spring, but warned the timeline could change. Dougherty said the contractor was delayed in receiving specialized equipment for bridge surfacing texturing.
Once the Canton Street bridge opens, the nearby Warners Road bridge will close to traffic so it can be replaced.
