TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our latest Q&A is an update on the new Old Navy in the Town of Clay.

In July, The Your Stories Team reported on the construction of Old Navy and Ulta Beauty at the COR Center off Route 31 near I-481. The stores are moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Ulta Beauty opened in late fall, but the Old Navy has yet to welcome customers.

Viewer Julie Carlesco, emailed the YS Team wanting to know when it will be open.

A company spokesperson told us that the new store will open in late January.

This comes as the Old Navy location in the defunct Great Northern Mall closed in November.

The Old Navy spokesperson said a hiring event for part-time sales associates is happening Wednesday, December 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the new location.