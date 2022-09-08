SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An update to construction on a popular exit off I-81 North near Destiny USA that has many drivers taking a detour to their destination.
Viewer Scott Armstrong wrote the Your Stories Team:
Any update on the Onondaga Lake Parkway, exit 24A ramp closure? it was supposed to be a few weeks back in July. Still closed.
Exit 24A to Onondaga Lake Parkway, closed in mid-July to get a new surface.
Back in July, NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter, said the ramp would be closed for a couple of weeks.
When the YS Team asked Jetter for an update, he said the ramp should reopen within the next two weeks, weather dependent. He also said the project is on schedule and no delays impacted work. He did not comment on why the construction is taking longer than what was announced in July.
About 16,000 people use the exit daily. Drivers will see a sign on 81N advising them to take Old Liverpool Road as a detour. Drivers can also access Onondaga Lake Parkway westbound by getting off at Park Street.
