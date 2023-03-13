TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team routinely receives complaints about the conditions of railroad crossings in various parts of Central New York.

Over the past few weeks, the YS Team has taken phone calls and received emails about the crossing on NY 290 near Interstate 481. The spur in question is not far from Liverpool Pool & Spa.

The complaints were about the rough ride over the tracks. Viewers wanted to know when the tracks will be repaired.

The YS Team was told by the Town of DeWitt, the road is maintained by NYS DOT.

The NYS DOT told us the track belongs to CSX and the rail company is responsible for repairs.

A spokesperson for CSX sent us the following statement that reads in part:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have notified local CSX maintenance managers and they have agreed to take a closer look at that crossing to determine what temporary improvements can be made until it is scheduled to be fully repaved this summer.

The spokesperson said if anyone has concerns about the condition of a CSX railroad crossing in their neighborhood, to call its Public Safety Coordinator Center at 800-232-0144.

The YS Team will keep checking and update you when repairs are complete.