(WSYR-TV)–You ask, we answer!

Mary Ashworth reached out to the Your Stories Team asking for an update on Tully’s coming to the Towne Center at Fayetteville.

Tully’s co-owner, John Paul Giamartino, said work recently started to transform the vacant Uno Pizzeria and Grill. Remodeling is currently underway inside the restaurant.

Giamartino said the goal is to have the new Tully’s up and running by late October or early November. This will be the 13th full-service Tully’s location and the fifth in the Syracuse area. Giamartino said the Towne Center at Fayetteville location will have a smaller footprint than other Tully’s restaurants. He said the new spot will not include a game room.

Giamartino said the plan is to hire about 50 to 60 people for the Town of Manlius location. He said the hiring process will likely start in September. Jobs will be posted on the restaurant’s website.