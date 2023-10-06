SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the winter months inch closer, we’re nearing the end of construction season. Syracuse crews are racing to repair roads before they get covered with snow.

That has Robert asking the Your Stories team, “When will Wolf St. get paved?”

Well, it’s on this year’s list to get a makeover.

We checked with the city, and we’re told Wolf St. — also known as Route 11 — is one of 19 projects the Department of Public Works (DPW) and its contractors plan to get to by the end of the month.

The milling and paving on Wolf St. is slated to go from Carbon St. to 7th North St., which is not far from Crouse-Hinds, where those treacherous railroad tracks were recently removed over the summer.

So far, the city says it’s completed more than 40 projects throughout Syracuse.

There have been delays with getting construction materials–that means some projects will be pushed into next year.