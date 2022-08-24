SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!
The Your Stories Team received a few questions about accessible parking.
Those with authorized tags or plates have a few options for accessible parking. Fair organizers recommend the Pink Lot as the first option. It runs along State Fair Boulevard. There is a designated paved parking area in that lot near gates 2 and 3.
The second lot Fair organizers recommend is the Gray Lot, on the west end of the fairgrounds. This is near Gate 6.
Lastly, the Fair said the Orange and Brown Lots have limited spots for accessible parking.
Parking costs $5 at all lots. You must pay for parking ahead of time. Cash is not accepted. You can also call Etix at 1-800-514-3849 to purchase parking.
