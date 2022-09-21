(WSYR-TV)- We are on supercharge for today’s question.

James Buerkle wrote the Your Stories Team:

“I would like to know who paid for the Tesla charging stations at Destiny USA. Destiny, Tesla, taxpayers?“

This summer, Destiny unveiled 12 Tesla Supercharger stations. You can find the chargers near the H&M entrance, across from the At Home store.

Destiny told the Your Stories Team that Tesla is taking care of the bill. The mall leases the plot of land to Tesla. The electric car company is also responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the chargers. Drivers are charged to charge up.

A spokesperson with National Grid said the utility did help Tesla through its Electric Vehicle Charger Make Ready Program.

The program can cover up to 100 percent of the infrastructure costs when it comes to providing electricity.

The spokesperson would not say how much assistance Tesla received for the project.

Many states, including NY, are receiving federal funds to build more EV charging stations. The YS Team asked US Representative John Katko’s office if any federal funds were used for this project. However, the office did not have any information on the topic.

We reached out to Tesla to learn more about its Supercharger program but did not hear back at the time of this report.