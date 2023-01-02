SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Two viewers recently reached out to the Your Stories Team with complaints about the railroad crossing at the intersection of Tex Simone Drive and NBT Bank Parkway, near NBT Bank Stadium.

“What’s happening with the railroad crossing in front of NBT stadium, are we going to wait till you can’t drive over them to fix it?” wrote Nick Condolora.

“This railroad track crossing is a disaster. I’m surprised no one has written about it. Unbelievable mess, you have to actually stop to cross over this track,” wrote Paul Powers.

The YS Team contacted the City of Syracuse and were told that spur belongs to CNY Regional Market and the market is responsible for maintenance.

The Executive Director for the Regional Market told the YS Team that it needed to confirm the abandoned track is indeed owned by the market. Below is part of the email sent by Executive Director, Amanda Vitale:

In a previous discussion with a representative from the City of Syracuse, I believed we were the property owner, but I am in the process of confirming that information. Back in the late 90’s when the Authority underwent a restoration project as the stadium was being built, the Authority removed all of the rail on its property as it was no longer in use. At that time, the city required the Authority to leave that portion of rail. The Authority, at the time owned the property that is now Tex Simone Drive, but as part of the deal the property was provided to the city as a right of way for access to the (at the time) new Stadium and Transportation Center. This portion of the road is also plowed and maintained by the City of Syracuse, which makes me further question the Authority’s ownership of the property.

In follow-up correspondence with the City, a spokesperson said it is looking further into the matter.

“The street is our property, but we’re determining responsibility for the abandoned tracks,” said Infrastructure Public Information Officer, Kelly Montague said via email.

Montague said once the city answers the question as to who’s responsible for the tracks, it will then be able to address potential next steps to address the rough conditions.

We’ll make sure to provide an update as soon as we get the answer.