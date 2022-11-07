SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In November, at least four Walgreens locations are closing for good.

Besides those closures, some viewers noticed certain Walgreens pharmacies being closed during normal business hours. Most of the complaints centered around weekend closures. The closures appear to be sporadic, with the majority of stores not impacted.

Fraser Engerman, Senior Director of External Relations for Walgreens, sent the following statement regarding pharmacy hours:

In communities impacted by staffing shortages, we have adjusted hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients. In such instances, we will direct customers to other nearby Walgreens locations for prescription needs, care, and support. Adjusted store hours are reflected on the store locator, which is updated throughout the day at Walgreens.com/FindaStore and on the Walgreens mobile app. Customers who have questions about their medications can also talk to a Walgreens pharmacist using the Pharmacist Video Chat feature available 24/7 on Walgreens mobile app and website.