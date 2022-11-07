SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In November, at least four Walgreens locations are closing for good.
Besides those closures, some viewers noticed certain Walgreens pharmacies being closed during normal business hours. Most of the complaints centered around weekend closures. The closures appear to be sporadic, with the majority of stores not impacted.
Fraser Engerman, Senior Director of External Relations for Walgreens, sent the following statement regarding pharmacy hours:
In communities impacted by staffing shortages, we have adjusted hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients. In such instances, we will direct customers to other nearby Walgreens locations for prescription needs, care, and support. Adjusted store hours are reflected on the store locator, which is updated throughout the day at Walgreens.com/FindaStore and on the Walgreens mobile app. Customers who have questions about their medications can also talk to a Walgreens pharmacist using the Pharmacist Video Chat feature available 24/7 on Walgreens mobile app and website.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are some Walgreens pharmacies closed during normal business hours?
- Your Stories: Jimmy John’s in Cicero closed
- Your Stories: What’s the plan to clear snow from Thruway construction zone?
- Your Stories: Micron set to build four cleanrooms
- Your Stories Q&A: Addressing the claim that the US could run out of diesel in 25 days
- Your Stories: When will a key safety feature be added to newly paved 481?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will the large Restaurant Depot warehouse in Salina open?
- Your Stories: What’s up with those giant wind turbine blades?
- Your Stories: The old Colorado Mine Co. Steakhouse in Salina being demolished
- Your Stories: More Walgreens in CNY closing
- Your Stories: An update on the infant formula shortage
- Your Stories: Sleep Number store being built on Erie Blvd.
- Your Stories: DeWitt restaurant closes abruptly
- Your Stories Q&A: When will Syracuse area Price Choppers convert to Market 32s?
- Your Stories Q&A: How much does it cost to replace a peeling license plate?