SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Don, recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining about the new Thruway service areas. Don said the one in Chittenango is too small. He said there are fewer bathroom stalls and the common area near the Chick-Fil-A is too tight.

The Thruway Authority is in the process of replacing 23 service areas and renovating four more.

The first three service areas rebuilt, recently opened, including the one in Chittenango.

The YS Team took Don’s concern to the Thruway Authority. A spokesperson sent a response via email that said in part:

As part of the Service Area Redesign and Redevelopment project, Empire State Thruway Partners planned different levels of service for each service area location based on sales history and traffic data over the last ten years, as well as current services offered to the traveling public and services they’d like to see in the future.“ Spokesperson for the Thruway Authority

The first three new service areas that opened in 2022 represent some of the smallest locations. When completed, 17 of the Thruway’s 27 service areas will be nearly triple the size or larger, compared to the first three locations. Many locations will have significantly larger buildings, greater seating capacity, and larger restroom accommodations.

The spokesperson also said there are currently 11 service areas closed, which is bringing larger crowds to the ones open for business.

He anticipates the numbers to even out as more service centers open.