KIRKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Tires piled on a piece of property in the Kirkville had viewer Jay Leo calling the Your Stories Team.

The tires are accumulating at 8110 Saintsville Road.

According to Onondaga County property records, the property is owned by RLR Investments LLC, based in Wilmington, Ohio. The records show it’s classified as a truck terminal.

A sign on the property states no dumping.

Both the Town of Manlius and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are aware of the tires.

Town of Manlius Code Enforcement Officer, Tom Poitras, said the property owner has been cooperative. Poitras said to his knowledge, RLR Investments LLC currently has the tenant of 8110 Saintsville Road in court trying to resolve the tire dumping.

Poitras said the Town also issued a code citation last October against the property. He said the tenant did not have the proper zoning approval for tire storage on the property.

In addition to the code violation, the NYSDEC issued charges in the case.

An agency spokesperson said an Environmental Conservation Officer started investigating the tire dumping last fall. As a result, the “alleged responsible party” was charged with unlawful disposal of solid waste and operating a solid waste management facility without a permit.

The NYSDEC spokesperson said the case has yet to be adjudicated.

Our calls to the RLR Investments LLC have not been returned. The YS Team has also filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the Town of Manlius in hopes of learning the name of the tenant currently leasing the property from RLR.