CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has received several emails and calls about crews cutting down trees near the I-81/I-481 northern interchange in the Town of Cicero.

Viewers have also noticed crews drilling and removing the wooden sound barrier.

The NYSDOT told the YS Team this is preliminary work being done in advance of construction for the $2.25 billion I-81 Viaduct Project.

The work began in March and will continue throughout the spring.

According to the project’s Public Information Officer, TeNesha Murphy, every tree cut down will be replaced during the life of the project. Murphy did not know how many trees were removed.

Murphy said the wooden sound barrier that was removed will also be replaced with a more modern concrete sound barrier.

This preliminary work is part of the first contract awarded for the I-81 project. It focuses on reconstructing the I-81/I-481 northern interchange into Business Loop 81 and I-81. Work will also expand parts of I-481 from two to three lanes to the Kirkville Road interchange.

While the I-81 project is being challenged in court, a judge ruled earlier this year that work on contracts 1 through 3 could begin.

The DOT said construction on contracts 1 through 3 is slated to finish at the end of 2025.