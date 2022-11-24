TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

As we gather to gobble up turkey, let’s talk burgers.

Viewers are asking if the king has been dethroned in the Town of Salina.

Peter Leahey emailed the Your Stories Team:

Why did the Burger King on 7th North Street close? It has been there forever and is always busy.

This Burger King closed a few weeks ago. The address is 104 Elmwood Davis Road, located near the intersection of 7th North Street and Buckley Road.

According to the Town of Salina Planning and Zoning Department, a dispute between Burger King corporate and the person/group running the franchise at that location is what led to the shutdown.

According to the Town, Burger King wanted the 7th North location to pay for a remodel to make it more modern, but the franchisee didn’t want to spend the money on renovations.

The Town of Salina said Burger King still has three years left on its lease, so it is not clear if this is a permanent closure or if someone else will come in and pay for the upgrades and start flipping burgers again.

The YS Team reached out to Burger King for comment but did not hear back.

Another Burger King recently closed located at 700 S Salina Street in Syracuse.

If you’re craving BK, there’s a new location opening on Erie Boulevard in Dewitt.