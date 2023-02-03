OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Michael, wrote the Your Stories Team wondering why he’s seeing green warning lights on Oswego County snowplows.

It’s a good observation by Michael, because it’s the first winter season the trucks have green lights to go with the amber lights already installed.

The Oswego County Highway Superintendent said ten plow trucks have the green warning lights and 11 more are scheduled to get them.

At the start of the winter season, Oneida County added green lights to its trucks.

New York lawmakers recently gave plows the green light to add green lights.

“Studies performed by the state of Michigan and other municipalities in the western part of the country have shown that green light tends to be much more visible during low light and inclement weather conditions,” said Mark Laramie, the Commissioner of Public Works for the Oneida County Department of Public Works.