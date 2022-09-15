SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area.
Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious when the project would be completed.
NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter, said in an email that crews stopped work in late July.
The New York State Department of Transportation is awaiting the completion of utility work and expects to resume paving of the last remaining portions of West Genesee Street in the towns of Geddes and Camillus next week, weather permitting.
The YS Team received the following response from National Grid:
National Grid has completed its work on the roadway itself. Our crews will be restoring driveways, sidewalks and other private property over the next couple of weeks, weather pending.
The construction on West Genesee Street is a $3.2 million project. Jetter said it started in the spring and is still on schedule to be completed by October 31.
The NYS DOT described the work being done in a news release it sent earlier this year:
This project calls for the milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway with a 4-inch asphalt overlay that will improve durability and create a smoother riding surface. Additionally, drainage systems will be cleaned, new pavement markings and updated traffic signal detection installed, and sidewalks and pedestrian ramps will be updated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
