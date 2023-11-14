MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A question the Your Stories Team has received a few times, centers around the Starbucks and WellNow Urgent Care being built in the Village of Manlius.

A viewer named Maggie asked, “Why has work stopped at the Starbucks and WellNow? There hasn’t been any sign of construction the past few weeks.“

The YS Team did see a contractor recently working at the WellNow but work does appear to have been halted at the Starbucks.

According to the Village of Manlius’ Code and Zoning Enforcement Official, Mike Decker, work has stopped for utility work.

Decker said in an email that the developers were working with the Central New York’s Water Authority (OCWA), The New York State DOT, and the State’s DEC to finalize water connections to the project.

Decker said the developers anticipate work will resume in the next 3 to 4 weeks.

The Development Project

A three-phase development, known as Fayette Street PUD (Planned Unit Development) is being built on Fayette Street (92) near the Highbridge Road split.

According to the village, Starbucks and WellNow Urgent Care are in the first phase of the project.

The second phase of the project calls for a three-story Craftsman-style building that will have shops and restaurants on the first level and apartments on the above floors.

The third phase proposes a two-story apartment building off Eureka and Park Drives, behind the CVS.