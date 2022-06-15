(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer.

Viewer Richard Ferrante recently emailed the Your Stories Team wondering why solar lights are being installed on the West Side Trail of Onondaga Lake Park when the park closes at dusk.

You will notice the lights when taking a walk or a bike ride on the trail near the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater and the NYS Fair’s Orange Lot.

Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said about 70 lights have already been installed and the plan is to add 50 additional lights.

The lights start just north of the Amp and will continue past the Honeywell Onondaga Lake Visitor Center.

Sayles said the lights were purchased by three New York State grants, totaling $1.5 million.

Sayles said the lights are to enhance safety and experience of the trail. While the park closes at dusk, Sayles said the hope at some point is to let people use the trail when coming and going from a concert at the Amp.