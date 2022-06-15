(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer.
Viewer Richard Ferrante recently emailed the Your Stories Team wondering why solar lights are being installed on the West Side Trail of Onondaga Lake Park when the park closes at dusk.
You will notice the lights when taking a walk or a bike ride on the trail near the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater and the NYS Fair’s Orange Lot.
Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said about 70 lights have already been installed and the plan is to add 50 additional lights.
The lights start just north of the Amp and will continue past the Honeywell Onondaga Lake Visitor Center.
Sayles said the lights were purchased by three New York State grants, totaling $1.5 million.
Sayles said the lights are to enhance safety and experience of the trail. While the park closes at dusk, Sayles said the hope at some point is to let people use the trail when coming and going from a concert at the Amp.
Story idea?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why install lights on a park trail that closes at dusk?
- Amazon truck is 24th vehicle to hit Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge in three years
- Your Stories Q&A: Getting a grasp on gas prices
- Your Stories Q&A: When will the grass at Carrier Circle get cut?
- Your Stories: Proposed Mirabito truck stop held at bay for now, but fight isn’t over yet
- Your Stories: As prices rise, concerns grow over price gouging at the pump
- Your Stories Q&A: New plan for old motel in Skaneateles
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the mobility scooters return to Destiny USA?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built near Hafner’s in the Town of Clay?
- Black bear roaming through Clay; what to do if a bear is in your backyard?