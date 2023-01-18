AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Confusion over a carousel in Auburn that is on the auction block is the subject of our latest YS Q&A.

A viewer named William Costie, wanted to know why Cayuga County is auctioning off an old merry-go-round.

William was concerned it is the original carousel to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse at Emerson Park. He was curious as to why the county would not repurpose the merry-go-round because of its historic value to the community.

According to the Rev Theatre Company’s website, this is not the original one. The merry-go-round in the carousel house that is now the Playhouse, was sold in the early 70’s to the Nassau County Historical Society.

The County’s Parks and Trails Director, Doug Dello Stritto, said the carousel currently being sold is a smaller version, and believed to have operated for years on Deauville Island.

Dello Stritto was not sure how old the carousel is, or when the county purchased it. According to one newspaper article the Cayuga County Historical Society sent the YS Team, it was purchased by the County in 1974.

The Historical Society said it needed to do more research to confirm the date.

Dello Stritto said the merry-go-round has been in storage since the mid-90’s.

He said they did discuss restoring it, but many of the pieces would require an excessive amount of rehab and it would be costly to do so. For those reasons, the Parks and Trails Commission decided to sell it.

He also said putting items up for auction is standard for the County when getting rid of items.

The online auction ends on January 25th. The current bid is more than $15,000.