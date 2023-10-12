SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
Several viewers are asking for closure on this mysterious lane closure.
The right, southbound lane on the South Midler Avenue bridge that goes over Interstate 690 has been closed for months with no construction in sight. Viewers contacted the Your Stories Team wondering why it’s closed.
The New York State Department of Transportation sent us the following information on the closure:
On June 12, 2023, a truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 690 struck the Midler Avenue bridge, causing damage. As a precaution, NYSDOT closed the right lane of Midler Avenue southbound between Burnett Avenue and the on-ramp to I-690 eastbound. Repairs will begin in November. After the contractor assesses the extent of the damage, a completion date will be determined.
The DOT added that a preliminary assessment when the accident happened and routine checks, led them to determine the bridge is safe for drivers.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Why one lane on Midler Ave bridge has been closed for months
- Your Stories Q&A: Renovations begin on former Kirby’s in Fayetteville
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the former Van Buren Pizza Hut?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why did work stop on Cicero sidewalk project?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will Wolf St. get paved?
- Your Stories Q&A: Update on Great Northern Mall potholes
- Your Stories Q&A: What happened to the blue mailboxes at DeWitt post office?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why some COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being canceled
- Your Stories Q&A: Cicero Chick-fil-A closes for a month to remodel
- Your Stories: What’s going on with St. Joseph’s Health and UnitedHealthcare?
- Your Stories Q&A: Would a government shutdown impact Social Security?
- Your Stories Q&A: Security upgrades made to Manlius Swan Pond
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s “coming soon” to former Mattydale Pizza Hut?
- Free at-home COVID tests are back: Here’s how to get yours
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the former Tim Hortons site in Clay?