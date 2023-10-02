SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team is hearing from viewers about COVID-19 vaccine appointments being canceled by pharmacies. The viewers wondered if there was a supply issue.

It has been reported that high demand, insurance issues and supply delays are being felt coast to coast.

Earlier in September, The Associated Press reported Walgreens and CVS confirmed that delivery delays to some stores across the country led to canceled appointments.

The YS Team reached out to Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, and Kinney Drugs to get an update on the situation. All pharmacies but Walgreens responded.

CVS:

We’re receiving updated COVID-19 vaccines from suppliers on a rolling basis and most of our locations can honor scheduled appointments. However, due to delivery delays, some appointments may be rescheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will continue to offer additional appointments at those locations as supply is received.

Kinney Drugs:

Kinney Drugs has worked through temporary supply chain issues with the Fall 2023 COVID vaccines. We have already vaccinated thousands of patients. Thousands of additional doses are arriving in our pharmacies, and we will open more appointments in all locations soon.

Rite Aid:

We are seeing improvements with the supply of the new COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage customers to check with their local pharmacy or visit our online scheduler for available appointments.