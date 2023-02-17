TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NYSDOT crews are busy making repairs to a 60-year-old bridge on I-81 in the Nedrow area. The bridge, just south of Exit 16, goes over Route 11.

The DOT described the work as steel repairs.

“The New York State Department of Transportation is making repairs to the Interstate 81 bridge over State Route 11 in Nedrow after a routine inspection revealed deterioration in some steel components. The bridge remains open and safe for travel. However, to facilitate repairs, I-81 southbound will be reduced to a single lane in the vicinity of the bridge for approximately two weeks as new steel components are installed.”

According to data listed on NYSDOT’s website, the bridge built in 1963 has a federal rating of “poor”.

The NYSDOT’s bridge data list the following for a bridge designated as poor:

The fact that a bridge is in poor condition does not imply that it is unsafe or likely to collapse. A poor bridge, when left open to traffic, typically requires posting for weight limits, significant maintenance and repair to remain in service and eventual rehabilitation or replacement to address deficiencies.

According to the NYSDOT, 2017 data showed nearly 11 percent of highway bridges in the state had a poor rating.

According to the site, the New York State requires all highway bridges to be inspected at least every two years.