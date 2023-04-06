SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If your I-81 N commute has you taking the Onondaga Lake Pkwy exit (24A), you’ll notice it’s closed, again.
The NYSDOT announced this week, exits 24A and 24B (Old Liverpool Road) closed for bridge deck and joint repairs.
The DOT stated the exits would likely be closed for two months.
The DOT estimated 16,000 vehicles use those exits daily.
The closure of 24A, marks the second time in less than a year the exit has closed. It was previously closed from mid-July to mid-October in 2022.
The DOT said crews weren’t able to finish all the repairs last year and that’s why it needed to close the ramp again.
“Message boards posted on I-81 northbound will direct detoured traffic to continue north on I-81 past the closed exit ramps to exit 24 (7th North Street). There will be detour signs directing traffic from 7th North Street to Electronics Parkway and then to Old Liverpool Road,” the NYSDOT said in a news release.
