SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer.
We’re plowing ahead to get you an answer to today’s question.
Ron Blakley is asking: Why are Town of Salina snow plows using green warning lights?
All 11 Town of Salina plow and wing trucks now have them. Crews put them on the trucks last spring.
“Salina made the switch because the Highway Superintendent knows that the lights are more visible to motorist and are more visible in inclement weather where we get 1” to 2” per hour,” said the Salina Highway Department.
They added that the human eye picks up the color green the best.
So, this will be the first winter using them.
The lights are in addition to the traditional amber color plows traditionally have.
The reason you’re seeing green is because New York lawmakers gave plows the green light to add them.
Oswego and Oneida county plows went green last winter.
Highway departments will tell you this color light is easier to spot making the plows more visible to you.
