SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Your Stories Q&A State Fair edition!

One of the more popular questions the good folks at the Fair are often asked as we head into this year’s event: Will all the animals return this year?

If you went last year, some barns were closed and others were practically empty. It left many wondering: Where are all the animals?

Fair attendance was down in 2021 and so too was the number of animals on display. Fair organizers told the YS Team the barns will be full this year, like the good ol’ days.

10,000 animals are expected for this year’s Fair, including cows, goats, horses, guinea pigs, rabbits, and more.

Even the popular World of Horses Exhibit returns and so too does the Sea Lion Splash Show. It’s the first time since 2016 the sea lions have been part of the NYS Fair.