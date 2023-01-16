TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team received a handful of emails from viewers curious about the future of Bath & Body Works in the Town of Clay.
After being open for more than 25 years, The Great Northern location recently closed when the defunct mall shut its doors late last year.
Viewers are curious if Bath & Body Works will resurface in Clay, similar to Old Navy.
The Popular clothing store left Great Northern in November and is set to open a new location later this month at COR Center on 31.
Unfortunately, Bath & Body fans in Clay may need to travel to another location such as Destiny USA.
The Planning Commissioner for the Town of Clay told the YS Team he has not been made aware of the store opening another spot in town.
Thee emails to Bath & Body Works from the YS Team have gone unanswered.
We will keep you posted if we hear anything about the store relocating.
