TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Bonnie, saw a recent YS Q&A on the Town of Salina switching trash companies starting January 1. Bonnie was curious if the Town of Clay will follow suit.

Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski, said the town had explored going the automated route – where the truck is equipped to grab 95-gallon bins with a side loader. This automated method, eliminates the need for a sanitation worker to ride on the back of a truck.

Switching to this type of trash system, would also eliminate Clay residents using their own trash cans and the small blue recycling bins.

Instead, two large totes or carts would be provided by the trash hauler. The Towns of Manlius and now Salina use this type of trash system.

Ulatowski said the town won’t be making the move any time soon because it has three years left on its contract with its current trash hauler, Butler Disposal Systems.

He said if the town were to make any changes now, it would be an additional cost to Clay residents.

Ulatowski added the town will spend the next few years researching the best option for residents and will possibly make the switch to automated when its current contract expires.