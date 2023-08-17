TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Questions about the upcoming New York State Fair keep making their way to the Your Stories inbox. A popular question is about a once popular food stand.

A viewer named Lester, wrote the YS Team: Will Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Gianelli Sausage return to this year’s Fair?

For years, Gianelli operated two stands at the Fair, one at Chevy Court and another location near the Midway.

The Chevy Court spot sold Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and was a staple stop for so many fairgoers and stumping politicians.

Gianelli and Dinosaur haven’t returned since leaving after the 2021 Fair.

Unfortunately for the those craving the legendary BBQ and the sausage, Dinosaur and Gianelli are not returning this year.

The Fair released its vendor list this week and Dinosaur and Gianelli were not on it.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que sent the Your Stories Team the following statement:

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que loves the NYS Fair, but we do not have any plans to return this year.

Gianelli Sausage didn’t return our calls and messages for comment.

In a 2021 story, sources with the Fair told NewsChannel 9 Gianelli pulling out of the Fair had been long considered for various reasons, including staffing.

In 2021, Gianelli and Dinosaur said in a statement, “We believe our focus and attention must remain with our core businesses.”

While the Gianelli stands will be missing from this year’s Fair, a Fair spokesperson said other vendors will be selling the company’s products.