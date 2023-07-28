CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Jodi Dickenson emailed the Your Stories Team with a question about a popular Cortland restaurant that’s been closed since March.

Does Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant plan to reopen?

The restaurant, located on Main Street in downtown Cortland, has been closed since a fire in March.

Garcia’s manager, Amanda Brown told the YS Team, currently there are no plans to reopen in Cortland.

She said that could change in the future, but Garcia’s is focused on its other two locations: Horseheads and Waverly. The Waverly location just opened this month.

Brown said right after the fire, they thought they would be able to reopen the Cortland location in a few months, but the damage was more extensive than first thought.

Brown said the owner of Garcia’s is not ruling out a return to the Cortland area (again, no current plans) but it would have to be in a new location. Brown wanted to thank the Cortland community for all the support through the years, especially after the fire.