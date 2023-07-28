CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Viewer Jodi Dickenson emailed the Your Stories Team with a question about a popular Cortland restaurant that’s been closed since March.
Does Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant plan to reopen?
The restaurant, located on Main Street in downtown Cortland, has been closed since a fire in March.
Garcia’s manager, Amanda Brown told the YS Team, currently there are no plans to reopen in Cortland.
She said that could change in the future, but Garcia’s is focused on its other two locations: Horseheads and Waverly. The Waverly location just opened this month.
Brown said right after the fire, they thought they would be able to reopen the Cortland location in a few months, but the damage was more extensive than first thought.
Brown said the owner of Garcia’s is not ruling out a return to the Cortland area (again, no current plans) but it would have to be in a new location. Brown wanted to thank the Cortland community for all the support through the years, especially after the fire.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Garcia’s in Cortland reopen after fire?
- Your Stories: Woman’s Hyundai stolen right off the car dealership lot
- Concern for sick fox at Onondaga Lake Park
- Your Stories Q&A: New Marcellus diner opens in former Valley Inn
- Your Stories Q&A: After months of delays, Gaskin Road in Clay to open Thursday
- Your Stories Q&A: Why was this USPS mailbox wrapped in crime tape for 10 days?
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s what we know about camping at the NYS Fairgrounds
- Your Stories Q&A: When will street paving begin in Manlius?
- Your Stories Q&A: Tesla sign displayed at former Fayetteville Dodge location
- Your Stories Q&A: When will Manlius offer livestream of iconic Swan Pond?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the tall brush near Onondaga Lake trail get trimmed?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will ShoppingTown Park-N-Ride ever return for NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: What does Sweetheart Corner Chick-fil-A proposal mean for Basil Leaf Ristorante?
- Shoppers come forward as possible victims of Walmart credit card skimming scheme
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the latest with Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans?