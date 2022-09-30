SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hurricane Ian’s economic toll is forecast to be as high as $60 billion. When catastrophic storms hit the US, it can lead to soaring gas prices.

But, that doesn’t seem to be an issue this time around.

Patrick De Haan, Head Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy, said when it comes to hurricanes causing a jump at the pump, it’s all about where the storm lands.

De Haan said there are no major oil refineries in Florida. He said he does not foresee gas prices going up due to Ian.

He said it would be a different story if Ian hit Louisiana or an area that has several refineries and offshore oil wells.

De Haan said Syracuse and much of the Northeast were fortunate that Hurricane Fiona did not cause damage to the Irving Oil Refinery in Canada.

He said if that refinery would have been damaged, our area would be feeling the impact at the pump.