SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re clearing the air when it comes to answering your questions about the wildfire smoke.

Question: Do the smoke particles impact our drinking water?

Many in Central New York get their drinking water from Otisco Lake, Lake Ontario and Skaneateles Lake.

The Your Stories Team sent this question to the New York State Department of Health. They sent us the following statement:

“The Department does not expect drinking water quality to be affected by the particulate matter we’re currently seeing in the air from the wildfires. Any surface water source for drinking water, such as a reservoir, is treated prior to distribution, and rigorously monitored for suspended matter.”

During the first round of wildfire smoke that blanketed Central New York, we were asked about smoke particles and its impact on crops.

The New York State Department of Conservation told us it does not anticipate the particulate matter to affect vegetation or groundwater sources.