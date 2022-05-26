(WSYR)– After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Taste of Syracuse is returning in June. With the popular two-day event coming back, Nancy Denny emailed the Your Stories Team wondering what that means for the fate of “Picnics at the Park.”

Picnics at the Park was started last summer by Galaxy Media Partners, the same group that runs Taste of Syracuse. Each Thursday, from June to early September, people could go to Onondaga Lake Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for food and music and other entertainment. Like Taste of Syracuse, Picnics at the Park offered $1 food samples.

Carrie Wojtaszek, with Galaxy Media, said Picnic at the Parks will return for a second year. She said official details will be released soon. Wojtaszek said it will likely start in July and Galaxy is looking to expand hours on Thursdays to include a dinner-time picnics.

