CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
Watch your wheels near Great Northern Mall. The Your Stories Team continues to get emails from viewers, upset about the giant potholes on the road that goes around the closed mall.
While the mall is closed, people still use the ring road to access other businesses, including BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski, called the road a “mine field.” He said the current owner, Michael Kohan has received 12 code citation this year from the town. He said the citations were issued for various violations, including potholes.
On Tuesday, it was announced an sale agreement had been reached between Kohan and local developer, Guy Hart.
Prior to the settlement agreement, the sale had been tied up in a lawsuit. The condition of the ring road was even listed in court documents.
Will the potholes get fixed under new agreement?
Hart, said the potholes will be patched as soon as the deal closes in July. He told NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that he will maintain the road until the entire property gets renovated over the next five years.
