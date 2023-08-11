TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

If you miss the good ol’ days of buying NYS Fair tickets at your local grocery store, you’re not alone.

The Your Stories Team is being asked if the Fair officials will ever bring back the practice of selling presale tickets at stores such as Wegmans, Tops and Price Chopper.

According to our archives, the retail sales program ended after the 2019 Fair.

Alice Maggiore, Associate Director of Public Relations for the Great New York State Fair, said there are no plans to return to offering presale tickets at retail locations.

“The Fair began to sell all tickets electronically to improve the customer service experience overall. By moving to an online retailer, The Fair is able to track the ticket(s), and has a means of contacting the customer in the event that there is a change in plans on the day(s) a ticket(s) were purchased for,” Maggiore wrote in an email.

Maggiore said customers who don’t have online access can purchase tickets through Etix at (800)-514-3849.

Just a reminder, those 65 and older, and kids 12 and under don’t need a ticket to get into the fair.

For those who don’t qualify for free entry, tickets are $6 and parking $10.