DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team is answering more of your questions about the upcoming New York State Fair.

We’ve received several questions regarding Centro’s Park-N-Ride locations.

Due to an ongoing driver shortage, Centro is only offering 3 Park-N-Ride locations for a third straight year:

Downtown Syracuse transportation hub on South Salina Street Destiny USA, Solar Street parking lot Long Branch Park in Liverpool

Several viewers reached out to the YS Team wondering if the once popular ShoppingTown Park-N-Ride stop will ever return.

It’s the number one question the YS Team receives when it comes the fair shuttles. Some of the viewers who’ve reached out were concerned there’s no longer a Park-N-Ride option for those that live east of Syracuse.

Unfortunately for those viewers, appears the ShoppingTown location is gone for good.

“ShoppingTown is likely never to return. There will not be enough parking at ShoppingTown once it’s redeveloped for it to be a useful Park–N–Ride,” Centro’s VP of Communications, Steven Koegel said in an email.

OHB Redev LLC has a plan to develop the old mall, which is currently owned by Onondaga County, into “District East.”

According to the project’s website, District East, “…will incorporate a blended use format which will include five distinct, but blended districts; residential housing, entertainment, restaurants and hospitality, retail, and office.”

Park-N-Ride prices

According to the NYS Fair website:

The cost of the Park-N-Ride shuttles will be only $1.00 for adults, $.50 for persons with a disability, seniors, and children 6-9 years of age. Parking at Park-N-Ride locations is free.