SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team received a question about the major construction project on the Thruway in Onondaga County. A viewer wanted to know if construction is still on schedule to be completed by end of the year.
A spokesperson for the Thruway Authority said the project is still slated to be finished by end of the year, barring weather delays.
The $84.2 million dollar project started in the spring of 2022.
Approximately five miles of the Thruway is being reconstructed in both directions, west of exit 37 (Syracuse – Liverpool – Electronics Parkway) to exit 39 (Syracuse – Fulton – I-690 – NY Route 690).
The Thruway Authority estimated roughly 35,000 cars travel on that stretch of I-90 every day.
The project calls for ramp reconstruction, rehabbing two bridges, replacing another one, wider shoulders, new guardrails, and other safety upgrades.
We’ll let you know when the last cone is removed.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Heads-up, this 690 traffic alert could impact your commute
- Your Stories Q&A: Are we still falling back this fall?
- Syracuse opening Second Chance to help with stray dogs
- Your Stories Q&A: When will OLP exit (24A) off I-81 reopen?
- Your Stories: Repairs planned for Soule Road railroad crossing in Clay
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the $84 Million Thruway project be completed by the end of year?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the walk return for Lights On The Lake?
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s why you see construction fencing near the interchange of Kirkville Road and I-481
- Your Stories Q&A: Sky Zone relocating, pickleball center coming to DeWitt
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on the DeWitt Chick-fil-A
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the old Ponderosa in Salina?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why one lane on Midler Ave bridge has been closed for months
- Your Stories Q&A: Renovations begin on former Kirby’s in Fayetteville
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the former Van Buren Pizza Hut?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why did work stop on Cicero sidewalk project?