SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received a question about the major construction project on the Thruway in Onondaga County. A viewer wanted to know if construction is still on schedule to be completed by end of the year.

A spokesperson for the Thruway Authority said the project is still slated to be finished by end of the year, barring weather delays.

The $84.2 million dollar project started in the spring of 2022.

Approximately five miles of the Thruway is being reconstructed in both directions, west of exit 37 (Syracuse – Liverpool – Electronics Parkway) to exit 39 (Syracuse – Fulton – I-690 – NY Route 690).

The Thruway Authority estimated roughly 35,000 cars travel on that stretch of I-90 every day.

The project calls for ramp reconstruction, rehabbing two bridges, replacing another one, wider shoulders, new guardrails, and other safety upgrades.

We’ll let you know when the last cone is removed.