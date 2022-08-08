(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Today’s question has us looking to the sky to try and find an answer as to why JetBlue grounded its nonstop flight from Syracuse to Orlando International Airport.

A viewer named Tracey sent the Your Stories Team an email wondering why the route was suspended:

“It may not seem like a big deal, but families taking young children to Disney were able to get on the plane with their clan and arrive in Orlando. Now, they have connections while trying to keep everyone in tow. Not to mention winter delays, missed connections, etc.” Tracey wrote.

JetBlue sent the following statement when asked about the nonstop flight out of Syracuse to Orlando International being sidelined and when it might return.

As part of ongoing refinements to our summer schedule, JetBlue suspended service on multiple routes, including Syracuse – Orlando, for either all or part of the summer. First announced in April, these changes support operational reliability and improve schedules elsewhere in our network, helping to ensure we get our customers where they need to go during this busy season. The adjustments also scale back flying that does not make as much sense in the current environment of significantly higher fuel prices. JetBlue

JetBlue wouldn’t say when the nonstop would return, but according to its website, a daily nonstop from SYR to MCO (Orlando) takes off on September 8.

The daily nonstop flight is offered Thursday-Monday.

According to Syracuse Hancock International Airport’s website, Frontier offers a nonstop to MCO four days a week. Southwest offers a nonstop to that airport on Saturdays.