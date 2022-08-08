(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Today’s question has us looking to the sky to try and find an answer as to why JetBlue grounded its nonstop flight from Syracuse to Orlando International Airport.
A viewer named Tracey sent the Your Stories Team an email wondering why the route was suspended:
“It may not seem like a big deal, but families taking young children to Disney were able to get on the plane with their clan and arrive in Orlando. Now, they have connections while trying to keep everyone in tow. Not to mention winter delays, missed connections, etc.” Tracey wrote.
JetBlue sent the following statement when asked about the nonstop flight out of Syracuse to Orlando International being sidelined and when it might return.
As part of ongoing refinements to our summer schedule, JetBlue suspended service on multiple routes, including Syracuse – Orlando, for either all or part of the summer. First announced in April, these changes support operational reliability and improve schedules elsewhere in our network, helping to ensure we get our customers where they need to go during this busy season. The adjustments also scale back flying that does not make as much sense in the current environment of significantly higher fuel prices.JetBlue
JetBlue wouldn’t say when the nonstop would return, but according to its website, a daily nonstop from SYR to MCO (Orlando) takes off on September 8.
The daily nonstop flight is offered Thursday-Monday.
According to Syracuse Hancock International Airport’s website, Frontier offers a nonstop to MCO four days a week. Southwest offers a nonstop to that airport on Saturdays.
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the JetBlue nonstop flight from Syracuse to Orlando return?
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on two popular exit ramps near Destiny USA
- Your Stories Q&A: Park-N-Ride options remain limited for NYS State Fair due to driver shortage
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are NY gas prices nearly $.35 more than the national average?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will The Kabob House restaurant open in Liverpool
- Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport
- Your Stories: When will the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza featuring a Chick-Fil-A open?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the construction on Buckley Road near 7th North Street?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the outlook for winter energy prices?
- Your Stories Q&A: SYR gas prices down nearly $.30 in one month, how far will they drop?
- Your Stories: Where is my Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit check?
- Your Stories: Fluctuating gas prices
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction underway on new $4.7 million bridge that goes over I-90
- Your Stories Q&A: Is tall grass near Onondaga Lake Pkwy a tall problem for drivers?
- Your Stories: Spera’s & Sons in Manlius permanently closed